Ron Greenman Named Interim President of ATI

The Automotive Training Institute (ATI) has announced the appointment of Ron Greenman as Interim President.

Greenman, who joined ATI in 2016 as its first full-time Chief Financial Officer, was promoted to Chief Operating Officer in 2021. During his tenure as COO, he helped scale operations, optimize internal processes, and support the company’s growth.

“I’m incredibly honored to lead ATI as its Interim President,” said Greenman. “Over the past nine years, I’ve seen firsthand the impact we have on shop owners’ businesses and lives. I look forward to building on