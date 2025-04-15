CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / New Hampshire Insurance Department Issues Guidance on Virtual Auto Claims Adjustment

New Hampshire Insurance Department Issues Guidance on Virtual Auto Claims Adjustment

By Leave a Comment

The New Hampshire Insurance Department has released new guidance for insurance companies using virtual methods to assess automobile damage, emphasizing that consumers retain the right to request in-person inspections.

The bulletin, issued April 14, addresses the growing trend of insurers using photos and videos submitted by consumers or repair shops instead of conducting physical inspections.

“The implementation of virtual claims systems can improve efficiency, but it must not come at the expense of fairness or thoroughness in the claims process,” said Insurance Commissioner DJ Bettencourt. “Additionally, Granite Staters should not be denied the right to an in-person inspection simply because

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey