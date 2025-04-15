New Hampshire Insurance Department Issues Guidance on Virtual Auto Claims Adjustment

The New Hampshire Insurance Department has released new guidance for insurance companies using virtual methods to assess automobile damage, emphasizing that consumers retain the right to request in-person inspections.

The bulletin, issued April 14, addresses the growing trend of insurers using photos and videos submitted by consumers or repair shops instead of conducting physical inspections.

“The implementation of virtual claims systems can improve efficiency, but it must not come at the expense of fairness or thoroughness in the claims process,” said Insurance Commissioner DJ Bettencourt. “Additionally, Granite Staters should not be denied the right to an in-person inspection simply because