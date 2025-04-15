Collision Repair Education Foundation Golf Fundraiser July 22 in Pennsylvania

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced that its 23rd Annual Golf Fundraiser, co-hosted by PPG Automotive Refinish, is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 22, at Philmont Country Club in Huntingdon Valley, Pa. in conjunction with industry meetings being held in Philadelphia that week. CREF invites collision professionals to join in “fore” a fun and impactful day on the green as the Foundation raises funds to support collision repair schools and students.

Registration is now open online.

“The Foundation’s team always looks forward to gathering industry members at our annual golf fundraiser to raise additional support for collision school programs that are facing limited program budgets,” CREF Executive Director Brandon Eckenrode says. “Your support helps cultivate the next generation of skilled collision professionals and connect them with exciting career opportunities. This event is our largest yearly fundraiser, and we hope you’ll join us ‘fore’ this important cause.”

Registration for CREF’s 23rd Annual Golf Fundraiser includes lunch, 18 holes of golf, cart rental, complimentary beverages on the course, dinner, promotional items and an evening reception, as well as course contests which provide golfers with a chance to win great prizes. CREF supporters can register online for $400 per person ($1,600 for a team of four).

A limited number of sponsorship opportunities are also available, allowing industry organizations to enhance their reputations and increase brand visibility while supporting a meaningful charitable event.

The 2025 Golf Fundraiser also features an opportunity for those who can’t attend the event to remotely support schools and students with CREF’s Annual Ball Drop, sponsored by Colours Inc. Simply purchase a $15 golf ball online before July 18th to participate. On the day of an event, the golf balls will be dropped over a target at the Philmont Country Club. The three closest, as well as the farthest, golf balls to the target will win cash prizes. Participants do not need to be present to win.