BASF Coatings Launches Enhanced Digital Color Solutions for Body Shops

BASF Coatings has expanded its cloud-based Refinity platform with new color identification technology for automotive refinish customers. The platform integrates digital business, training, and color solutions for body shops worldwide.

The company has introduced a new spectrophotometer called ScanR, which can take five measurements in 30 seconds. The device includes automatic Vehicle Identification Number and license plate recognition features to reduce errors and save time. It also offers scratch detection capabilities and access to BASF’s color database.

