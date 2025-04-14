Timothy Sweeney Elected Chairman of Liberty Mutual Insurance

Liberty Mutual Insurance’s Board of Directors has elected Timothy M. Sweeney as Chairman of Liberty Mutual Holding Company Inc., effective April 9. Sweeney, who currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer, will succeed David H. Long, who is retiring as Chairman and Director.

Long has been with Liberty Mutual for 40 years, becoming President in 2010, Chief Executive Officer in 2011, and Chairman in 2013. Sweeney was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer in January 2023 when Long stepped down from those roles.

“David’s tenure has been defined by