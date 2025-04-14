Retail Used-Vehicle Sales in March Up 9% Month Over Month

According to an analysis of Cox Automotive’s vAuto Live Market View data estimates, retail used-vehicle sales in March1 increased month over month compared to February.

A total of 1.66 million used vehicles were sold at retail – from both franchised and independent dealers – during March, up 9.4% month over month and 12.2% year over year. Days’ supply of used vehicles in the most recent report was 39, four days lower than the upwardly revised level at the beginning of March.

Scott Vanner, manager of Economic and Industry Insights at Cox Automotive, noted: “March is historically the strongest month of