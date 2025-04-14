CollisionWeek

National Auto Body Council Forms Military Affairs Team Led by Veteran Tim Bates

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) has established a Military Affairs team to enhance its service to military members and veterans. This initiative, announced on April 11, will be led by Tim Bates, Executive Vice President for SolutionWorks and a decorated U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force veteran.

The team includes several military leaders from within and outside the collision repair industry who will collaborate with national and state military affairs departments, Veterans Administration offices, and military-focused charities. Their primary focus will be supporting military members and veterans through the NABC Recycled Rides program, which has donated over 3,500 vehicles

