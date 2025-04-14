Collision Repair Education Foundation Announces 2025 Executive Committee

Board thanks departing members for their service to nonprofit organization supporting students and collision education system.

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) has appointed its 2025 Executive Committee, composed of seven industry professionals committed to supporting collision repair education.

The new Executive Committee includes Brenda Hogen (Parts Trader) as Chair, Stacy Bartnik (Intertek) as Vice-Chair, Mark Verbois (Enterprise Holdings) as Treasurer, Sandee Lindorfer (Allstate Insurance Company) as Secretary, Chris Dewes (PPG Industries) and Kayla Williams Clark (Classic Collision) as Trustees-at-Large, and Steve Schmidt (State Farm) as Immediate Past Chair.

“As the Chair of the Collision Repair Education Foundation, my primary