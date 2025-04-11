New-Vehicle Prices Hold Steady in March as Sales Increase Ahead of Anticipated Tariff-Driven Price Hikes

According to the monthly new-vehicle average transaction price (ATP) report from Cox Automotive’s Kelley Blue Book, released April 9, new-vehicle ATP held mostly steady month over month and year over year in March at $47,462, down slightly from the revised-lower ATP of $47,577 in February. In March, new-vehicle ATPs were higher year over year by less than 1%.

Erin Keating, Executive Analyst at Cox Automotive, said, “All signs point to higher prices this summer, as existing ‘pre-tariff’ inventory is sold down to be eventually replaced with ‘tariffed’ inventory. How high prices rise for consumers is still very much to be