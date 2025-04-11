Maryland Governor Pauses Enforcement of Zero-Emissions Vehicle Rules Amid Industry Pushback

Maryland Governor Wes Moore has an issued Executive Order delaying near-term enforcement of the state’s environmental regulations modeled on Calfornia’s Advanced Clean Cars II (ACC II) and Advanced Clean Trucks (ACT) rules. The move comes amid mounting pressure from vehicle manufacturers and infrastructure concerns as the state timeline to implement those emissions rules.

The ACC II and ACT regulations, adopted by Maryland in 2023, mandate an increasing share of new zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) sales beginning with model year 2027. However, the order grants the Maryland Department of the Environment authority to exercise enforcement discretion for model years 2027 and 2028.