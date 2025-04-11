I-CAR Appoints Kyle Thompson as New CEO

John Van Alstyne will retire after 15 years with training organization.

I-CAR’s Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Kyle G. Thompson as Chief Executive Officer and President, effective May 5. Thompson will succeed John S. Van Alstyne, who is retiring after 15 years with the non-profit training organization.

Van Alstyne, who joined I-CAR in December 2010, announced his planned retirement in April 2024. During his tenure, the organization expanded its services, achieved financial stability, and made significant contributions to the collision repair industry.

“It has been an