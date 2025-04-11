California Senate Bill Would Overhaul Insurance Data Practices

Legislation adds compliance requirements and liability for third-parties in the insurance supply chain.

California’s insurance privacy laws would receive a major overhaul under California Senate Bill 354 (SB 354), the Insurance Consumer Privacy Protection Act of 2025.

Introduced by State Senator Monique Limón and sponsored by Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara, the bill would establish comprehensive data privacy standards for the insurance industry, focusing particular scrutiny on third-party service providers and their handling of consumer data.

SB 354 passed out of the Senate Insurance Committee on April 9 by a 5–2 vote and now heads to the Senate Judiciary Committee