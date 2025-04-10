REPAIR Act Introduced in U.S. Senate

Senators Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) introduced the bipartisan Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair (REPAIR) Act in the U.S. Senate on April 9. The legislation aims to ensure vehicle owners, independent repair shops, and aftermarket manufacturers have secure access to critical vehicle repair and maintenance data.

“Vehicle owners deserve to have options when it comes to safe, dependable, and affordable auto repairs,” said Senator Luján. “Giving vehicle owners, independent repair shops, and aftermarket manufacturers access to vehicle repair and maintenance data is critical to improving repair options.”

Senator Hawley emphasized the legislation’s consumer protection