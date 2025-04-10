PPG and UK’s Morelli Group Transform Hospice as Part of Colorful Communities Program

PPG (NYSE: PPG) and the Morelli Group, the UK-based paint, body and equipment distributor, joined together April 5-6 for PPG’s Colorful Communities Project at Bury Hospice in Bury, England.
The transformative makeover at Bury Hospice was part of PPG’s 10-year celebration of its Colorful Communities program.
In 2015, PPG launched the Colorful Communities program, uniting the power of PPG paint products with employee volunteers to brighten neighborhoods and make a positive impact on the people who call those neighborhoods home.
The Colorful Communities project at the Hospice on Rochdale Old Road brought together more than 100 volunteers from PPG, the
