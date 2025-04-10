CollisionWeek

Michigan Man Charged with Selling Counterfeit Auto Parts

A New Baltimore, Mich. man has been charged with multiple felonies for allegedly selling counterfeit automotive restraint systems, including airbags, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced April 2.

Dinas Kamaitis, 31, was arraigned on April 1 in the 37th District Court in Warren before Judge John M. Chmura. The charges represent the first case brought by the Department of Attorney General’s newly expanded Auto Fraud Task Force (AFTF).

Kamaitis faces nine counts in total, including one count of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime, a 7-year felony; four counts of Delivery/Possession of Property with Counterfeit Identifying Marks, each carrying

