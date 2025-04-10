CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / Research / Collision Repair Industry Production Down in February Compared to Last Year

Collision Repair Industry Production Down in February Compared to Last Year

By Leave a Comment

While production was down year-over-year, it was up slightly month-over-month.

An analysis of the latest data released from the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) covering the preliminary February collision repair employment, hours worked and wages indicated production was up compared to January but down compared to the previous year. Monthly production over the past year has been down in seven of the past 12 months compared to the previous year. Production peaked in April 2023 at 8.26 million hours per week.

The production decline from the recent record high levels is expected given that, as CollisionWeek

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey