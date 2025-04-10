ASE April 15 Webinar Examines Planning for Proper Corrosion Protection

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar on Tuesday, April 15 at 4:00 p.m. (EDT) entitled Planning for Proper Corrosion Protection.

Restoring a vehicle’s original corrosion protection involves multiple products for both internal and external areas. Given the complexity of modern repairs, it is crucial to review OEM procedures and ensure that the right products and methods are being used.

In this webinar, Elise Hagfors and Erin Suchara with 3M Collision will discuss how to effectively plan the repair process, from internal cavity wax to exterior seam sealer.

Participants in this webinar will