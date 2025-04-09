PGW Auto Glass Relocates Global Headquarters

PGW Auto Glass announced the relocation of its global headquarters to 2000 Westinghouse Dr. Suite 301, in Cranberry Township, Pa. This new facility doubles the company’s existing corporate square footage and will facilitate greater teamwork, collaboration and innovation among staff with additional amenities.

“We are pleased to announce the relocation of our global headquarters, which will enhance our operations and ability to better serve our customers,” said Todd Fencak, CEO of PGW Auto Glass. “The new space offers fantastic opportunities for our employees, including gym memberships, walking trails and restaurants. This move allows us to continue our growth journey while