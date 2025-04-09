Fix Auto UK Acquires Two Collision Repair Centers

Fix Auto UK has made two additions to its portfolio of wholly owned repair centers after buying the former AD Williams sites in Southampton and Lydd from the appointed administrators and in doing so, safeguarded 24 jobs.
The two sites will now operate as Fix Auto Southampton and Fix Auto Lydd and increases the number of repair centers wholly-owned by Fix Auto UK to 13.
Collectively, the new sites have 27,000 sq. ft.
