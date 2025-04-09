Fayetteville Technical Community College and Caliber Celebrate Partnership

Fayetteville Technical Community College (FTCC), in Fayetteville, N.C. welcomed representatives from Caliber to campus April 3 in a day of events showcasing the power of partnership.

FTCC and Caliber have a longstanding relationship centered around the automotive and repair service company’s Changing Lanes education program.

Through the no-cost, 15-week program, which is a Career Skills Program and SkillsBridge program approved by the Department of Defense, military service members transitioning to their civilian careers receive valuable skills training and job placement opportunities at