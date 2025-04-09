Fayetteville Technical Community College and Caliber Celebrate Partnership

Fayetteville Technical Community College (FTCC), in Fayetteville, N.C. welcomed representatives from Caliber to campus April 3 in a day of events showcasing the power of partnership.
FTCC and Caliber have a longstanding relationship centered around the automotive and repair service company’s Changing Lanes education program.
Through the no-cost, 15-week program, which is a Career Skills Program and SkillsBridge program approved by the Department of Defense, military service members transitioning to their civilian careers receive valuable skills training and job placement opportunities at
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.