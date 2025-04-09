April 17 CIECA Webinar Examines Tariff Impact on Collision Repair Industry

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that it is planning a special Webinar on Thursday, April 17 at 2 p.m. (EDT), Tariff Turbulence and the Collision Industry. The one-hour live broadcast will feature Ryan Mandell, director, claims performance for Mitchell, an Enlyte company.

Registration for the April 17 CIECA webinar is available online.

During the free webinar, Mandell will talk about the impact escalating trade tensions and the ongoing threat of new tariffs are expected to have on the auto insurance and collision industries. He will share the latest updates on the growing global conflict and