CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / April 17 CIECA Webinar Examines Tariff Impact on Collision Repair Industry

April 17 CIECA Webinar Examines Tariff Impact on Collision Repair Industry

By Leave a Comment

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that it is planning a special Webinar on Thursday, April 17 at 2 p.m. (EDT), Tariff Turbulence and the Collision Industry. The one-hour live broadcast will feature Ryan Mandell, director, claims performance for Mitchell, an Enlyte company.

CIECA 2019 logoRegistration for the April 17 CIECA webinar is available online.

During the free webinar, Mandell will talk about the impact escalating trade tensions and the ongoing threat of new tariffs are expected to have on the auto insurance and collision industries. He will share the latest updates on the growing global conflict and

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey