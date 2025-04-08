Wayne Gretzky to Keynote AAPEX Breakfast

Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky will headline the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) 2025 Keynote Breakfast, according to an announcement made today. The event will feature a moderated discussion titled Getting into the Hall of Fame: What it Takes, focusing on lessons applicable to the automotive aftermarket industry.

Gretzky, who holds numerous offensive records in professional hockey, once noted in a CBS News interview, “My strength was my mind. I was always the smallest guy, right? So, I had to figure out a way to be able to be more successful than those bigger, stronger, faster guys.”

