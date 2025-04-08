CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Joe Hudson’s Collision Center Acquires Three New Locations

Joe Hudson’s Collision Center Acquires Three New Locations

By Leave a Comment

Joe Hudson’s Collision Center announced the acquisition of three new locations. The newly acquired collision repair centers include Hallmark Collision in Birmingham, Ala.; Hadaway Collision in Texarkana, Texas; and Keith’s Paint & Body in Lake Charles, La. These additions further strengthen JHCC’s presence in key markets, bringing the total number of locations to 254 nationwide, marking a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing expansion.

Brant Wilson, CEO of Joe Hudson’s Collision Center, emphasized the strategic importance of these acquisitions, saying,  “Growth through acquisitions is a key pillar of our long-term vision. As demand continues to rise in our core markets,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey