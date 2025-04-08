Joe Hudson’s Collision Center Acquires Three New Locations

Joe Hudson’s Collision Center announced the acquisition of three new locations. The newly acquired collision repair centers include Hallmark Collision in Birmingham, Ala.; Hadaway Collision in Texarkana, Texas; and Keith’s Paint & Body in Lake Charles, La. These additions further strengthen JHCC’s presence in key markets, bringing the total number of locations to 254 nationwide, marking a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing expansion.

Brant Wilson, CEO of Joe Hudson’s Collision Center, emphasized the strategic importance of these acquisitions, saying, “Growth through acquisitions is a key pillar of our long-term vision. As demand continues to rise in our core markets,