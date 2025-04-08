CollisionWeek

Insurance Association Support Proposed Chicago Towing Ordinance

The American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA), the Illinois Insurance Association (IIA), and the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) support the new towing proposal by Alderman Gilbert Villegas (36th Ward) to combat rogue towing in Chicago. The new proposal builds upon the ordinance that was introduced by Villegas and passed by the Chicago City Council in 2021. Alderman Villegas’ proposal is being considered by the City of Chicago Committee on License & Consumer Protection today.

APCIA logo“Alderman Villegas has been a champion of protecting consumers against predatory tow truck operators in Chicago,” said Brooke Kelley, assistant vice president of state government

