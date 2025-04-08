CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Fenix Parts Acquires Auto Recycler in San Antonio, Texas

Fenix Parts Acquires Auto Recycler in San Antonio, Texas

By Leave a Comment

Fenix Parent LLC, operating as Fenix Parts, announced the acquisition of Assured Auto Parts in San Antonio, Texas. This move is a key step in Fenix Parts’ efforts to grow its presence in the state to better serve its customers in a thriving market.

Fenix Parts“We are incredibly excited to welcome Assured Auto Parts into the Fenix Parts family,” said Bill Stevens, CEO of Fenix Parts. “This acquisition broadens our geographic reach and enhances our ability to support customers in the State of Texas. We believe San Antonio and Austin’s dynamic and growing automotive market presents incredible opportunities. Fenix is eager

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey