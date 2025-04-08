Fenix Parts Acquires Auto Recycler in San Antonio, Texas

Fenix Parent LLC, operating as Fenix Parts, announced the acquisition of Assured Auto Parts in San Antonio, Texas. This move is a key step in Fenix Parts’ efforts to grow its presence in the state to better serve its customers in a thriving market.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Assured Auto Parts into the Fenix Parts family,” said Bill Stevens, CEO of Fenix Parts. “This acquisition broadens our geographic reach and enhances our ability to support customers in the State of Texas. We believe San Antonio and Austin’s dynamic and growing automotive market presents incredible opportunities. Fenix is eager