CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Wholesale Used Vehicle Prices Declined in March

Wholesale Used Vehicle Prices Declined in March

By Leave a Comment

Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index shows seasonal decline despite strong demand.

Wholesale used-vehicle prices on a mix, mileage, and seasonally adjusted basis were lower in March compared to February. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) declined to 202.6, which is also a decrease of 0.2% from a year ago and also lower than the February levels. The seasonal adjustment caused the index to decline for the month, as non-seasonally adjusted values rose but not enough to account for the normal seasonal move. The non-adjusted price in March increased by 2.7% compared to February, moving the unadjusted average price up

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey