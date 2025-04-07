Wholesale Used Vehicle Prices Declined in March

Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index shows seasonal decline despite strong demand.
Wholesale used-vehicle prices on a mix, mileage, and seasonally adjusted basis were lower in March compared to February. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) declined to 202.6, which is also a decrease of 0.2% from a year ago and also lower than the February levels. The seasonal adjustment caused the index to decline for the month, as non-seasonally adjusted values rose but not enough to account for the normal seasonal move. The non-adjusted price in March increased by 2.7% compared to February, moving the unadjusted average price up
