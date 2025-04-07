Classic Collision Acquires Repair Facility in Washington State

Classic Collision, LLC, a leading national multi-site collision repair operator based in Atlanta, announced the acquisition of Renton Collision Center in Renton, Wash. The family-owned and operated repair facility has served the Northwest for over two decades.
With the acquisition, Classic operates 325 collision repair centers nationwide.
