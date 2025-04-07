Axalta Receives Two Edison Awards

Axalta Irus Scan and MyColor recognized among most innovative new products in the world.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA) announced that it has won two 2025 Edison Awards. Axalta Irus Scan won Silver in the Automotive Materials category and Axalta’s MyColor won Bronze in the Automotive Materials category. This is the seventh consecutive year that Axalta has earned coveted Edison Awards which honor market-leading innovations of new products and services.

“Innovation is core to what we do at Axalta, and we continuously invest to help our customers solve challenges across surface aesthetics, performance and productivity,” said Dr. Robert Roop, Chief Technology Officer. “We are incredibly proud to provide next-gen technologies that address our customers’ needs and enable their success. It is an honor to be recognized by the esteemed Edison team and to work with the extraordinary talent at Axalta to bring these products to life.”

Silver Winner

Axalta Irus Scan is the first handheld color measurement device for automotive coatings with three differentiated, patented measurement features – colored sparkle, hue-shifting pigments detection, and gloss, giving an accurate color match to a collision repair vehicle. Axalta Irus Scan is part of Axalta’s digital color management system and sets a new standard for productivity, accuracy, and waste reduction in the collision repair process. With this technology, Axalta has the industry-leading, fully automated end-to-end digital solution for paint color-match and delivery in the automotive refinish market.

Bronze Winner

Axalta’s MyColor answers customers’ rapid demand for complex, custom colors that meet stringent requirements of performance, durability and application robustness. Its innovative color delivery process streamlines automotive OEM approvals, enabling custom colors in four weeks versus 26-104 weeks. Custom colors are made quickly in small batches using pre-blended bases and colorants, giving better inventory control which can assist in reducing waste and the CO₂ footprint of the OEM’s paint shop.