AASP/NJ Celebrates Winners of Third Annual NORTHEAST Bodywork Bowl

AASP/NJ’s NORTHEAST 2025 Automotive Services Show featured the best of the best at its Bodywork Bowl Collision Repair Skills Competition – a highlight on the show floor for the third consecutive year.

The third iteration of the fun and friendly competition once again drew crowds of spectators to watch as collision repair professionals jumped into the ring to test their skills in the areas of estimating, painting and welding.

“It’s encouraging to see this event become a highlight on the NORTHEAST floor in such a short amount of time,” states AASP/NJ President Ken Miller. “It’s a fun test of skills