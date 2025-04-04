CollisionWeek

UK’s Steer Automotive Acquires Two Collision Repair Centers

The Steer Automotive Group, the UK-based multiple collision repair shop operator, announced the acquisition of React Accident Repair Group Limited, which operates two sites under The Paint & Bodyshop Hull and React Accident Repair Scunthorpe in eastern England. This acquisition supports the group strategy to strengthen its presence across the East Riding of Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

Both sites offer opportunities for growth, with additional capacity to expand their operational capabilities in the future. John Pattinson, Managing Director of React, will continue to lead the sites, ensuring stability and consistency for customers.

Commenting on the acquisition, Richard Steer, CEO of Steer

