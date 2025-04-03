Solera Launches New AI-Driven Fleet Management Platform

Solera has announced the launch of the Solera Fleet Platform, an AI-driven platform that integrates fleet intelligence tools to improve operational visibility and control.

The new platform combines Solera’s existing solutions into a connected ecosystem for fleet management.

“Solera is a leading force committed to driving ongoing innovation in global commercial fleet management,” said Amanda Acio, Senior Vice President, Solera Fleet & Vehicle Solutions. “Our mission is to enable fleets to swiftly and safely make the best, data-informed decisions. We’re proud to deliver Solera Fleet Platform, seamlessly bringing together the power of our solutions across every aspect of fleet management,