New Light-Vehicle Sales Surge in March

Consumers seeking to beat tariff driven price increases push sales rate to highest level in nearly four years.

According to the latest National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Market Beat report, new light-vehicle sales recorded the highest monthly Seasonally Adjusted Annual Rate (SAAR) in nearly four years this March. The SAAR reached 17.8 million units as customers rushed to dealer lots to purchase vehicles before the announced 25% tariffs on imported vehicles take effect.

The March 2025 SAAR represented a significant 13.3% increase year-over-year and an 11.0% rise compared to February 2025. This level hasn’t been seen since April 2021, when