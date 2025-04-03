Colours Donates Over $220,000 to Support Collision Repair Schools Through CREF

Colours Inc., the family-owned and operated paint, body and equipment distributor, invested in the future of the industry, donating over $220,000 worth of products to assist collision repair education programs during its 2025 Trade Show through the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF).

“CREF plays a critical role in supporting collision repair education and addressing the industry’s growing demand for skilled professionals. By contributing to their mission, we’re helping students gain access to the knowledge and hands-on experience needed for long-term careers in the field,” the company said in a blog post. “We’re honored to give back to an industry that has given us so much and look forward to continuing our support for the next generation of automotive professionals,”