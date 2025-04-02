Women’s Industry Network Announces 2025-26 Board Leadership

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has announced its 2025 – 2026 returning officers and new members of its Board of Directors.

The new Board members will be formally presented to the WIN membership at its annual conference to be held May 5-7, at the Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista – Disney Springs Area, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

New members joining the WIN 2025–2026 Board include:

Brandi Bridges, ACX (Auto Canada), Canadian Integration Chair

Leila Hobart, OEC, Virtual Conference Chair

Nada Jokic, AkzoNobel, WINConnect Chair

Arianna Sherlock, I-Car, Professional Development Chair

Nicole Shorkey Carpenter, Vive Collision, Conference Vice Chair

Officers