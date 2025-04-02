CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Women’s Industry Network Announces 2025-26 Board Leadership

Women’s Industry Network Announces 2025-26 Board Leadership

By Leave a Comment

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has announced its 2025 – 2026 returning officers and new members of its Board of Directors.

The new Board members will be formally presented to the WIN membership at its annual conference to be held May 5-7, at the Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista – Disney Springs Area, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

New members joining the WIN 2025–2026 Board include:

  • Brandi Bridges, ACX (Auto Canada), Canadian Integration Chair
  • Leila Hobart, OEC, Virtual Conference Chair
  • Nada Jokic, AkzoNobel, WINConnect Chair
  • Arianna Sherlock, I-Car, Professional Development Chair
  • Nicole Shorkey Carpenter, Vive Collision, Conference Vice Chair

Officers

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey