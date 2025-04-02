SEMA Coalition of 335 Automotive Businesses Urges Congress to Block California’s ICE Vehicle Ban

A coalition of 335 small automotive businesses, led by the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), has called on Congressional leadership to stop California’s Advanced Clean Cars II (ACC II) regulation, which would effectively ban internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles in the state by 2035.

In a letter addressed to House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, the coalition emphasized that Congress should exercise its authority under the Congressional Review Act to overturn the Environmental Protection Agency’s approval of California’s waiver.

The letter includes signatures from a diverse range of small businesses across the automotive aftermarket sector,