National Oak Distributors and Integrated Supply Network Announce Merger

Combined company brings together distributor specializing in paint, body and equipment with auto tool and equipment distributor.

National Oak Distributors (NOD), the automotive paint, body and equipment (PBE) wholesale distributor, and Integrated Supply Network (ISN), an automotive tool and equipment wholesale distributor, announced that they have completed a merger of the two businesses.

NOD has 20 distribution centers supporting next day delivery to 95% of the U.S. and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Fla. ISN, headquartered in Lakeland, Fla., distributes automotive tools, equipment, and supplies to a diversified channel base, including mobile tool dealers, auto parts stores, and eCommerce