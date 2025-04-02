CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Hyundai and Root Inc. Announce Partnership in Auto Finance and Insurance Industries

Hyundai and Root Inc. Announce Partnership in Auto Finance and Insurance Industries

By Leave a Comment

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of Root Insurance Company, and Hyundai Capital America (HCA) announced a strategic partnership to bring innovative auto finance and insurance solutions and enhanced experiences to HCA customers.

Root Insurance logoThe collaboration is expected to deliver insurance solutions that offer data-driven, competitive rates to HCA customers, driving a more connected experience that reflects their individual needs.

HCA experience in auto finance, combined with Root’s expertise in mobile technology and customer-focused insurance models, seeks to address evolving industry needs and set new benchmarks for customer satisfaction. By offering tailored products, the partnership strives to enhance the overall

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey