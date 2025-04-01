IAA Establishes New Market Alliance in the United Arab Emirates

IAA, a division of RB Global, Inc., announced a new Market Alliance with Nejoum Al Jazeera in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This strategic partnership aims to expand IAA’s customer base and increase the visibility of its available vehicles in the Middle East region.

The new auction center will provide local services and support for IAA’s operations in the UAE. Scott Guenther, Senior Vice President of North America Operations at IAA, stated, “We are excited to expand IAA’s global footprint with the announcement of a new Market Alliance in the UAE. Nejoum Al Jazeera has a strong reputation and team