European Commission Fines 15 Car Manufacturers $496 Million for End-of-Life Vehicle Recycling Cartel

UK also issues more than $100 million in fines as vehicle manufacturers and their associations admitted engaging in anticompetitive behavior on end-of-life vehicle recycling.

The European Commission has imposed fines totaling approximately €458 million ($496 million) on 15 major car manufacturers and the European Automobiles Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) for participating in a cartel related to end-of-life vehicle recycling. The announcement was made on April 1 in Brussels, Belgium.

“Today, we have taken firm action against companies that colluded to prevent competition on recycling. These car manufacturers coordinated for over 15 years to avoid paying for recycling services, by agreeing to