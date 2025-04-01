Best-Selling Author Molly Bloom to Share Her Journey at Fix Network Global Conference

Fix Network has announced that Molly Bloom will be a featured speaker at their upcoming Global Conference in Mexico. The event brings together the company’s franchisees, partners, and leadership for a program focused on business development and industry insights.

Bloom, whose life story inspired the film “Molly’s Game,” has transformed from an Olympic-hopeful skier to an entrepreneur and author after a career-ending injury. Her experience running high-stakes poker games and her subsequent reinvention align with Fix Network’s values.

“At Fix Network, we believe in resilience, integrity, and the determination to always move forward – values that Molly Bloom embodies,” said