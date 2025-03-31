CollisionWeek

Consumer Sentiment Down in March Compared to February and Last Year

University of Michigan Index falls for the third straight month.

The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index declined in March both month-over-month and year-over year as consumer concerns about economic policies impact future expectations.

The Consumer Sentiment Index fell to 57.0 in the March 2025 survey, down from 11.9% 64.7 in February and 28.2% below last March’s 79.4.

Consumer sentiment is considered a leading indicator of economic activity. Sentiment levels can also impact consumer’s willingness to make large purchases such as automobiles.

While current economic conditions were little changed, the forward-looking expectations index plunged a precipitous 18% and has now

