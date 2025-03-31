Classic Collision Continues Expansion with Acquisitions in Texas and Kentucky

Multiple shop operator now has 324 collision repair facilities.

Classic Collision, LLC announced two strategic acquisitions March 28, further expanding its nationwide footprint.

Classic Collision has purchased Glaser’s Collision Centers, a regional multi-store operation (MSO) with five locations serving the Greater Louisville Region in Kentucky. Glaser’s began as a single family-owned location in 1986 and expanded over 35 years into a second-generation business with multiple facilities.

The Glaser family has maintained their focus on high-quality repairs, customer service excellence, and community involvement throughout their growth in the Kentucky market.

In a separate transaction, the company has acquired Doug’s Paint and