ASE Education Foundation Announces New Accreditation Management System

The ASE Education Foundation has announced plans to launch a new online accreditation management system and updated website later this year aimed at streamlining processes for educators, administrators, and employers.

ASE Education Foundation logoThe new accreditation management system will feature online documentation storage, allowing evaluation teams to review materials before onsite visits. Users will benefit from step-by-step guidance, sample forms, and informative videos throughout the process. The system also allows users to save progress and resume later, with tailored workflows for different roles and tools for collecting feedback from employers, students, and graduates.

Key benefits include maintaining documentation for new staff transitions, simplified

