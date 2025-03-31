AASP/NJ Awards $5,000 to 2025 Young Technicians of the Year

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) recognized two promising collision repair professionals at its Fifth Annual Young Technician of the Year Awards ceremony during the NORTHEAST 2025 Automotive Services Show this month.
Xavier Rivera, from Lititz Collision & Repair, and Nerissa Sime-Zuluga, from DeFalco’s Autobody, each received toolkits valued at $2,500, made possible through donations from SPARK Underwriters and World Insurance Associates. AASP/NJ collaborated with Auto Body Distributing Co. to assemble the prize packages.
“We’re just
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.