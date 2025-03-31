CollisionWeek

AASP/NJ Awards $5,000 to 2025 Young Technicians of the Year

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) recognized two promising collision repair professionals at its Fifth Annual Young Technician of the Year Awards ceremony during the NORTHEAST 2025 Automotive Services Show this month.

(L-R) Joe Amato, Jr., Christina Sepulveda, David Willett, Nerissa Sime-Zuluga, Joe Amato, Sr., Xavier Rivera and AASP/NJ President Ken Miller.

Xavier Rivera, from Lititz Collision & Repair, and Nerissa Sime-Zuluga, from DeFalco’s Autobody, each received toolkits valued at $2,500, made possible through donations from SPARK Underwriters and World Insurance Associates. AASP/NJ collaborated with Auto Body Distributing Co. to assemble the prize packages.

“We’re just

