New-Vehicle Sales Expected to Rise 9.6% in March

New vehicle transaction prices up over last year. Tariffs likely to increase used vehicle prices.

Total new-vehicle sales for March 2025, including retail and non-retail transactions, are projected to reach 1,525,200, a 9.6% increase from March 2024 according to a joint forecast from J.D. Power and GlobalData. March 2025 has 26 selling days, one fewer than March 2024. Comparing the same sales volume without adjusting for the number of selling days translates to an increase of 5.5% from 2024.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total new-vehicle sales is expected to be 16.8 million units, up 1.2 million units