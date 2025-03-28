Meyer Distributing Canada Expands with New Brunswick Location

Meyer Distributing Canada has announced the addition of a new crossdock facility in Moncton, New Brunswick. This location will receive direct shipments from the company’s Montreal distribution hub.

The expansion is part of Meyer’s continued investment in Canadian operations. “We continue to invest in our Canada infrastructure and employees,” said Jeff Braun, CEO of Meyer Canada. “This expansion will allow for lower landed cost deliveries and easier returns pickups throughout Eastern QC, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island.”

The family-owned business employs nearly 100 Canadians across various provinces. Customers in Newfoundland and Labrador are advised to continue using