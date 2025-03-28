CAWA Opens 2025 Scholarship Applications for Automotive High School Teachers

The California Automotive Wholesalers Association (CAWA) has announced applications are now open for the Motorcar Parts of America – Selwyn Joffe Awards. These scholarships provide financial support to high school automotive teachers in California, Nevada, and Arizona.

“CAWA is proud to assist automotive high school teachers, in part, to assure their programs remain viable and well-resourced for the benefit of their students and our industry,” said Rodney Pierini, President and CEO of CAWA.

The organization recognizes that high school automotive teachers often use personal funds to maintain their programs or need certification to maintain their instructor status. CAWA aims to support these educators through financial assistance and potentially through donations of products, tools, and resources from CAWA members.

Interested teachers from qualifying states can apply by May 31, 2025.